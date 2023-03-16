Betania Is Offering Readers Thirty-Seven Cuban Books as Free Downloads

14ymedio, Havana, March 15, 2023 — The Madrid-based Betania publishing house has issued a catalog containing a collection of thirty-seven Cuban-themed e-books that can be downloaded for free from its website. The volumes are available in PDF format and were released by the publisher between 2011 and 2023.

As stated in its introduction, Betania began offering free downloads of several of books on their blog in 2011. Among the titles were Conversations with Gastón Baquero by Felipe Lázaro (its first published title), the poetry collection Language of Mutes by Delfín Prats, the short story collection Nostalgia, Irony and Other Nallucinations, by Amir Valle, and the memoir Today like Yesterday by Antonio Guedes.

It offers books by Cuban authors still living on the island as well as those in exile, and by writers in the broader Hispano-American world.

Betania was founded in Madrid in 1987 by the Cuban exile poet Felipe Lázaro. It describes itself as “a publishing house in the service of Hispano-American culture.” It offers books by Cuban authors still living on the island as well as those in exile, and by writers in the broader Hispano-American world.

It has also maintained a “clear poetic mission” largely by publishing books of poetry by important Spanish-language writers such as the Peru’s Alfredo Pérez Alencart. It has also published plays, essay collections, fiction, and interviews. Betania’s titles are distributed in fourteen collections.

Other notable Betania authors include Dulce Maria Loynaz, Reinaldo Arenas, Jose Mario, Ángel Escobar, Raul Rivero, Virgilio Lopez Lemus, Daína Chaviano, Matías Montes Huidobro, Jorge Luis Arcos and Aimee Gonzalez Bolaños.

