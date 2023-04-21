Baseball player Yosimar Cousin, ‘Blockaded’ by the Cuban Baseball Federation, is Hired in the United States

14ymedio, Havana, 20 April 2023 — The Cuban Yosimar Cousín, who in 2021 thought about “not continuing to play baseball” because the Cuban Baseball Federation (FCB) cut off a contract with the Mexican team Charros, signed this Wednesday with the Chicago White Sox. The agreement is “2,000,000 dollars for two years and he will have a guaranteed place on the club’s roster,” journalist Francys Romero confirmed on his social networks.

Romero, a Cuban baseball specialist, mentioned that the athlete, a native of Camagüey, could improve his salary based on his performance. If he stays in the starting lineup, in 2025 he would receive $1,200,000 per season, but if his level of play goes down, “he will get a contract for $625,000 in the U.S. Minor Leagues.”

The 25-year-old will begin his journey in the advanced Class-A and Double-A levels of the Windy City (Chicago) team. The intention is to see his progress, considering that he is a pitcher with six seasons in Cuban baseball and plenty of experience.

The reporter stressed that Cousín has received favorable comments from those who evaluate his performance, has sufficient potential to appear as a game starter and throws a fastball between 92 and 95 miles per hour. His best pitches, according to several experts, are the slider and the curve ball.

Cousín was deleted from the list of options for the ninth Mexican Charros in 2021, according to what sports director, Ray Padilla, told 14ymedio, because the FCB had him “punished” and he could not “go out or be loaned to any team,” although it was the same Federation that offered him as an option.

The player demanded an explanation, to which the managers responded by saying that he was “blocked” from leaving. “They have me signed,” he said on his social networks. This was the last straw. Days before, Yosimar Cousín along with Yunior Tur were excluded from the so-called “patriot team” that manager Eriel Sánchez made up for the Under-23 World Cup held in the state of Sonora (Mexico), which resulted in the worst ’bleeding’ in Cuban baseball with 12 players fleeing the team (and Cuba).

Cousín and Tour left the Island in 2022 and went to the Dominican Republic. While Yunior was hired in December by the Oakland Athletics, Yosimar trained for over a year seeking professional signing at the Yuan Pino Academy.

On the other hand, last Tuesday the nightmare ended for baseball player Yariel Rodríguez, who after his participation with Cuba in the World Classic, abandoned his contract with the Japanese team of the Chunichi Dragons and broke relations with the FCB. The Japanese team “dismissed” the native of Camagüey, so he is free to be hired by a foreign team.

Rodríguez had just received the shield that represents the Camagüey territory and a recognition from the Communist Party for finishing fourth with Team Asere, when he announced his intention to seek an opportunity in a Major League team.

In an attempt at sanction, the Cuban Baseball Federation appealed a clause of his contract and claimed the athlete owed 10 million dollars for “damages.” The official sports organization demanded the relevant “rights and responsibilities.”

Translated by Regina Anavy

____________

