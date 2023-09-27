Baseball Player Pedro Pablo Revilla Breaks His Contract With the Cuban Baseball Federation

14ymedio, Havana, 26 September 2023 — Cuban baseball player Pedro Pablo Revilla, from Guantánamo, broke off relations with the Cuban Baseball Federation (FCB). A few hours after finishing the season with the Dragones de Chunichi of the Japanese Professional Baseball League, he “advanced his departure” from Japan, as confirmed by the FCB.

The FCB pointed out in a brief message on its social networks that the 24-year-old athlete “did not return to Cuba,” where he was expected to join the Cuban team, Industriales, as a reinforcement for the controversial Elite League.

Revilla’s disassociation destroys the FCB business with Chunichi’s Dragones team. According to the news portal Pelota Cubana, the athlete’s contract was around $100,000. To that amount is added the 20% that the Island charges the club for “training rights” of the athlete, which is the commission announced by the treasurer Luis Daniel del Risco.

The FCB offered Pedro Pablo Revilla in 2022 to the Japanese team after his outstanding offensive campaign with the Indios del Guaso. In May of that year, the official press disclosed the agreement for a season in a ceremony at the Colosseum of the Habanera Sports City. The athlete would join the Cubans Ariel Martínez, Raidel Martínez and Yariel Rodríguez, the latter also disassociated from Cuban sport since March to look for an opportunity in the U.S. Major Leagues.

During his stay in Japan, Revilla had 64 turns at bat, hit a home run and collaborated to get three runs. Last March he was fined by the Japanese Professional Baseball League with $382 for drawing a line with the bat near home plate, an action that is considered an indiscipline.

The case of the guantanamero athlete comes a day after the Facebook account Cubansp1ke confirmed the escape of the 19-year-old volleyball player, José Gómez. The player left the team in Edmonton (Canada), where the Island’s representation finished in fourth place in the Final Six.

This Monday, 16-year-old baseball player Samuel Sánchez signed the contract that binds him to the Detroit Tigers. Journalist Francys Romero indicated that the young man, who left the Island when he was 14 years old, will receive a bonus of $350,000.

The journalist stressed that Sánchez has power and speed. “He has a consistent exit speed in the swing as a contact batter, and these are his main tools at the moment.”

Translated by Regina Anavy

