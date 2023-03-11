Banco Central de Cuba Made in China

14ymedio, Natalia López Moya, Havana, 9 March 2023 — One day there appeared a significant number of ATMs around Tulipán Street, in the Havana neighborhood of Nuevo Vedado. The nearby market of the Youth Labor Army, which attracts not only local residents but also buyers from other municipalities due to its lower prices and the availability of wholesale purchases, made them necessary.

In addition to Tulipán Street itself, there were more ATMs on the ground floor of the Ministry of Transport and in the Metropolitan Bank on Conill Street, and still more at a Cadeca, an exchange house, which in its time changed the now non-existent Cuban convertible pesos.

All these machines were deteriorating, broken down and, therefore, disappearing, without the authorities doing anything to replace them. To such an extent that the neighbors of Nuevo Vedado have to travel to other neighborhoods such as El Vedado, Centro Habana or even Old Havana to withdraw cash.

These days, people have been surprised to see signs announcing the reinstallation of ATMs on Tulipán Street. Along with the name, the Central Bank of Cuba, the papers say: “Made in China.” People do not know, because the end of the work has not been announced, when these machines will be ready, but, for the moment, they smile suspiciously at the paper sign.

