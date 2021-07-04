Authorities Close Santiago de Cuba Due to Increase in Covid Deaths

14ymedio, Havana, 25 June 2021 — With the announcement this Friday of a new record of daily coronavirus infections, 2,464 in the last day, just 48 hours after registering 2,055 cases, the closure of several areas of the country was also reported. Deaths due to the disease were ten.

Havana, for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, did not report the highest number of infections in one day, a place occupied by Matanzas and Camagüey with 452 and 421, respectively. The Cuban capital ranked third with 391 cases, followed by Pinar del Río (178), Sancti Spíritus (139) and Santiago de Cuba (136).

In this last city, as of Saturday and for the next 15 days, the authorities decided to prohibit the entry and exit of people, with the exception of international travelers, the severely ill, and relatives of the deceased. In addition, a curfew is maintained from 8 pm to 5 am and emergency services in hospitals and polyclinics are suspended.

The health authorities explained that in Santiago de Cuba, due to the circulation in recent weeks of the strains from the United Kingdom, South Africa and California, mortality has increased. In the last seven days alone, 16 people have died.

Another of the provinces closing several of its municipalities is Artemisa, where, as of Wednesday, people are forbidden from entering and leaving. According to the local press, that territory has a high number of infections and an increase in new cases is estimated. In one of the municipalities, Bauta, residents are forbidden to travel to Havana. Only people with permits from the authorities attesting to health problems, specialized consultations, or work, are allowed to go.

In Matanzas, a group of measures was also approved, among which are the suspension of transport, except for people who work in the pandemic, health emergencies and food distribution. They also decided to limit medical care, since only emergency cases and oncology, hemodialysis and pediatric patients will be attended to.

In Havana, where a curfew is maintained from 9 pm to 5 am, the incidence rate has decreased in June, with an average daily case number of 394, lower than the May figure, which was 603. However, against this background, local authorities recognize that it is necessary to “increase the detection of positive patient contacts, intensify investigations, and make timely intakes.”

It is the first time on the island that there are more than 10,000 active cases of the disease, according to data from the Ministry of Public Health. 36,671 people are admitted to hospitals and isolation centers: there are 10,367 active cases — of which 60 are critical and 102 serious — and 7,957 with suspicious symptoms and the rest under surveillance.

Public Health indicated this Friday that the total number of Covid-19 cases on the Island since the beginning of the pandemic, is 177,253, while total deaths is 1,219.

