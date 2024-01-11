At Just 12 Years Old, the Youngest Baseball Player in the Gurriel Family Leaves Cuba for the United States

14ymedio, Havana, January 9, 2024 — The chances of the youngest of the Gurriel dynasty, at only 12 years old, of being hired by a Major League team are focused on the 2027-2028 Draft, according to At Bat. However, the talent scouts could first incorporate him into one of the training schools. “He has physical and technical potential,” said journalist Francys Romero. “Several experts believe that his skill with the bat is the most developed right now. He is a player who must continue to increase his athletic biotype.”

Romero also pointed out that the players who leave the Island are getting younger and younger. “From the last Cuba U-12 team (February 2023), five 12-year-old players have left the country.” Before Luis Enrique Gurriel Jr. there were Mario Serra, Kendry Abreu, Gabriel Tito Mustelier and Yondel Sajoni Cárdenas.

During his stay on the Island, Gurriel Jr. was part of the Granma team that participated in the Little Leagues in the summer. In the U-12 World Cup in Aguascalientes (Mexico), he recorded a batting average of .412, with two home runs and four runs.

Last year, the exit trend was marked by the U-15 athletes. Of the players who represented the Island in Mexico in 2022, only Yordan Rodríguez, Yaidel Ruíz and Maikol Rodríguez remain. The list of those who are looking for a better future outside is made up of Alejandro Cruz, Alex Santiago, Pedro Danguillecourt, Jaider Suárez, Dulieski Ferrán, Ernest Machado, Yosniel Menéndez, Roberto Peña, Segian Pérez, Alejandro Prieto, Danel Reyes, Ronald Terrero, Jonathan Valle, Yunior Villavicencio, Cristian Zamora and Mailon Batista.

In December of last year, pitcher Edislandy Monteagudo also emigrated. This 21-year-old athlete, originally from Isla de la Juventud, settled in Mexico, where he will undergo an appropriate training to present himself to Major League organizations.

With the Pirates of the Island Monteagudo received an opportunity to play in some games of the 62 National Series, for an average of 3.1 innings. Among his characteristics, his power as a pitcher stands out.

At 6 feet 8 inches, he is able to throw a straight line of 92-93 miles, which could increase with a more specialized professional training that contributes to improving his throwing mechanics.

In 2023, more than 100 players emigrated from Cuba, in all categories and ages.

This Monday it was confirmed that after several months in Mexico, the former baseball player, Gerardo Miranda, arrived in the United States. On the Island he joined the teams of Havana and Artemisa. “His father Gerardo, a prominent outfielder of the 80s and 90s, still lives in Cuba,” Francys Romero said.

