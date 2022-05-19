Artillery Salutes and Curious Glances Mark the Arrival of the Spanish Navy Ship ‘Juan Sebastian de Elcano’

14ymedio, Juan Diego Rodríguez, Havana, 12 May 2022 — The Spanish Navy training ship Juan Sebastián de Elcano made landfall this Thursday morning in the port of Havana and quickly attracted onlookers and passers-by to see the four-masted vessel.

Although it positioned itself in front of Havana Bay yesterday, it was not until the morning of May 12th that it entered the capital and, to announce its arrival, fired 21 salvos as a salute to the city.

Some official media announced the planned detonations, but almost no inhabitant of the city noticed that information and when hearing the sound of the salvos, some ran scared, others were startled by the tragedy that the city experienced almost a week ago with the explosion of the Saratoga Hotel and, a few days later, a house in Old Havana, which has kept the inhabitants with their nerves on edge.

The Juan Sebastián de Elcano has a displacement of 3,770 tons and was received by the ship’s captain Juan Vázquez Reyes, head of the Department of the Revolutionary Navy and the Spanish ambassador to the island, Angel Martín Peccis. This visit marks the 13th time the ship has come to the Island. The vessel was launched in the shipyards of Cádiz, Spain, on March 5, 1927.

