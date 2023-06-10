Another Mexican State Wants To Remove a Group of Cuban Doctors Because of Their Poor Skills

14ymedio, Ángel Salinas, Mexico, 9 June 9, 2023 — In the states of Tlaxcala and Morelos, Mexican doctors have expressed their dissatisfaction with the low level of preparation and the high salaries of health workers hired by the Government of Mexico from Cuba. Blanca Águila Lima, the head of a national workers’ union of the Ministry of Health, told the media on Wednesday that Cuban specialists “lack expertise” in surgical procedures.

Águila confirmed that “they are gathering evidence of the negligence they have committed, of the lack of expertise” and that she will present them to the corresponding authorities to remove the Cuban specialists.

The representative of Mexican doctors said that among these cases is that of a Cuban urologist. “This doctor initiated a surgical process to remove a patient’s prostate and could not complete the intervention… It was the Tlaxcala surgeons who had to take responsibility for completing the surgery successfully.”

The complainant was confident that 88 specialists from the Island, who are currently in several hospitals in Tlaxcala, would be removed. She said that in Morelos, 18 Cuban doctors were removed for not having a professional card. The leader of the union of the state Ministry of Health, Gil Magadán Salazar, confirmed that a Cuban anesthesiologist was not even “able to inject a block (an anesthetic).”

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador specified that there are currently 700 Cuban health workers in Mexico who “provide their services for the benefit of the people.” At the beginning of this week he defended the hiring of Cuban specialists, assuring that it was not “an ideological issue, nor did it have to do with anything political.”

Mexico, according to information that reached the editorial staff of 14ymedio, disburses 1,177,300 euros per month, from which the doctors do not receive anything. Everything goes directly to the Cuban company Comercializadora de Servicios Médicos Cubanos, S.A.

The Mexican government also acquired the Cuban vaccine Abdala. López Obrador has claimed to have obtained 230 million doses from various laboratories. Of these biologicals, 9,000,000 were bought from the Island, and a little more than half are still not used in the face of the distrust of Mexicans, because it is an option without endorsement from the World Health Organization.

Translated by Regina Anavy

