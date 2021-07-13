A Man Stabs Several People in Vibora Park, Havana

14ymedio, Havana, July 8, 2021 — A man stabbed several people in a multi-family building in Víbora Park, in the Havana municipality of Arroyo Naranjo, and then committed suicide, leaving at least two dead and three injured, according to information that has not yet been confirmed in the official media.

A neighbor in the area tells 14ymedio that the alleged perpetrator lived alone in the building where the violent events occurred and says that the attacker had seemed like “a decent person.”

“He attacked the neighbors of his building with a knife, killed a lady and wounded five, then set fire to his apartment and threw himself off the roof. It seems that he went crazy,” adds this neighbor.

According to internet posts by other witnesses of the events, the attacker caused the instant death of at least one person and seriously injured five others, including a couple in their 40s and a teenager.

A video shared on social media showed the moment when police and firefighters arrived at the crime scene. It also recorded the body of a woman lying on the sidewalk, and another woman being transferred by uniformed men to an ambulance to receive medical attention. The body of the alleged killer lay at the entrance of the building.

Other neighbors reported that they heard several sirens in the neighborhood and because of the uproar they thought it was a fight between residents.

No official version has yet been made public by the authorities or the state press.

