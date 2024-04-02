A Former CIA Agent Questions the Rejection of a Foreign Hand in Havana Syndrome

EFE (via 14ymedio), Miami, 15 March 2024 — Marc Polymeropoulos, a retired former senior CIA officer who claims to be a victim of the so-called Havana syndrome, described the U.S. intelligence report as a “blow to the gut.” The report ruled out any “foreign adversary”, and he said in an interview that in his opinion, it was Cuba and Russia.

Polymeropoulos spoke exclusively with América TeVé about the syndrome that affected more than 200 people and which was one of the reasons that the normalization with Cuba initiated by Barack Obama when he was president of the United States did not go ahead.

The interview, divided into two parts, of which the second and last will be broadcast this Tuesday by América TeVé, is a reaction to the report entitled “Evaluation of Abnormal Health Incidents” prepared by seven U.S. intelligence agencies and published on March 1 by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (DNI), Avril D. Haines.

The former senior officer, who retired from the CIA in 2019 after 26 years, allegedly due to the aftermath of Havana syndrome, which, he said, affected him while in a hotel in Russia in 2017, considered himself betrayed by that report.

“The idea that we somehow think that there is no State involved is inexplicable. I would understand if they said ‘we don’t know, we just don’t know,'” said Polymeropoulos, who was introduced as an expert in counterterrorism.

The first cases of the syndrome were known in Havana in 2016, and there were later cases of diplomatic personnel, family members and intelligence agents in several countries who were affected.

“How could we move from the report of the National Academy of Sciences, Engineering and Medicines (December 2020) that concluded that our injuries had been caused by a direct energy weapon to this report?” he asked.

Polymeropoulos, who acknowledged that América TeVé had no evidence to support his opinion, believes that everything could have started as an operation by Cuba and Russia to collect intelligence information through signals.

Realizing that the use of targeted energy pulsations could affect the health of American officers on the ground, the process evolved into a weapon.

Polymeropoulos said that neither the Cuban nor the Russian intelligence service wanted to have American intelligence officers in Havana and found that they could “get us off the battlefield in a way that was difficult to detect.”

