A Coach From the Cuban Team Participating in the Little League Escapes in Pennsylvania

14ymedio, Havana, 21 August 2023 — José Pérez, one of the coaches of the Bayamo team that competed in the Little League World Series, escaped on Saturday. According to a report by North Central PA, he left the International Grove complex in Pennsylvania, where the Island’s team is housed, “in the dark.”

The digital media Café Fuerte confirmed that Pérez decided to stay in the United States and has requested asylum.

Little League International spokesman Kevin Fountain corroborated Pérez’s escape. “We will ensure that the Bayamo team continues to have the best support and experience while in Williamsport,” he said.

The coach was no longer present at the game last Sunday, in which the Bayameses were defeated 3-2 by Panama at Volunteers Stadium.

Nothing was reported about Pérez’ abandonment in the official media Jit. “On Saturday, U.S. sports authorities and the Cuban Baseball Federation signed an agreement that ratifies the commitment to the development of the Little League in Cuba,” the digital portal reported. The creation of softball leagues was also incorporated into the plan.

Pérez’s escape takes place in the same week as the departure from the Island of the players Santiago Torres, Carlos Rodríguez and José Wilmer Durruthy, all with experience in the National Series.

According to journalist Francys Romero, Torres and Rodríguez are in Mexico waiting for the procedures to reach the United States legally.

“Torres, 28, was in the Caribbean Cup held in Curaçao during 2021 and also signed for a brief period in Panama’s winter baseball,” the reporter said. While Rodríguez was part of the Cuba Under-23 teams, he joined the representative of the Island in the Pan American tournament in Aguascalientes, which took place last year, and he also participated in the World Cup in that category that was played in Taiwan. In April 2023, he participated in the Alba Games that took place in Venezuela.

Translated by Regina Anavy

____________

COLLABORATE WITH OUR WORK: The 14ymedio team is committed to practicing serious journalism that reflects Cuba’s reality in all its depth. Thank you for joining us on this long journey. We invite you to continue supporting us by becoming a member of 14ymedio now. Together we can continue transforming journalism in Cuba.