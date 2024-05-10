A 28-Year-Old Mother is Murdered by Her Partner in Villa Clara, Cuba

According to NGOs, the crime occurred on April 18 in the community of Manicaragua

EFE/14ymedio, Madrid, 6 May 2024 – The Cuban independent platforms Alas Tensas and Yo Sí Te Creo in Cuba confirmed this Monday a new femicide on the Island, bringing the number of such murders, according to the record kept by this newspaper, to 16 so far this year.

The victim is Yudely Chongo, 28, the mother of a minor son. According to the NGOs, she was murdered by her ex-partner on April 18 in the rural community of Manicaragua in the province of Villa Clara.

On April 19, the murder of Ariannis Torres Tamayo, 38, at the hands of her ex-partner in the middle of the street in the town of Chivirico, in Guamá (Santiago de Cuba), was confirmed. On March 25, Yudeisi Pedroza was murdered in Sibanicú, Camagüey . The woman, age 45 and mother of two children, was killed by her ex-partner in her own home.

Days before, Samantha Heredia , a 22-year-old nurse, was also murdered in Santiago de Cuba by her husband, Dr. Pedro Carmenate. An employee of the Juan Bruno Zayas Clinical Surgical Hospital in the eastern capital, where the victim and aggressor met and the latter worked as a resident doctor, confirmed the news to 14ymedio.

The average profile of femicide victims in Cuba in 2023 – when 87 such murders were counted – is that of a 37-year-old woman, with at least one minor in her care, murdered by her ex-partner.

The Attorney General’s Office of the Republic recognized that from 2021 until the end of October 2023, 117 such crimes had been recorded on the Island. A figure that differs from those collected by independent platforms and media.

During a congress of the Federation of Cuban Women in 2023, President Miguel Díaz-Canel revealed that that year the Island tripled the number of people convicted of femicides compared to the record in 2022. According to him, 93% of the sanctions were higher than 20 years in prison and in five cases it was life imprisonment.

