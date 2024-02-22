15 People Are Accused in Cuba of International Drug Trafficking From the East of the Island

EFE (via 14ymedio), Havana, 17 February 2024 — The defendants are accused of the crimes of international drug trafficking, assault and illegal possession of firearms, in addition to other illicit acts that were not clarified.

All were tried in the Provincial Court of Santiago de Cuba on an unspecified date. The report also did not clarify when the court’s ruling will be announced.

The group, which was led by a Cuban residing abroad, tried to establish “a support base” on the Island to introduce cocaine and synthetic drugs by sea from the eastern side of the country.

The defendants are accused of the crimes of international drug trafficking, assault and illegal possession of weapons

The detainees were seized with 300 pounds of marijuana, a “large amount of money,” “satellite phones” and a “firearm.”

To avoid being detected on the roads, the accused used a car with a tourist plate, according to police information.

In recent days, Cuban officiadom has tried, through its news media and other means, to reinforce the idea that they are “cracking down” on the increased crime and “social indiscipline.”

Translated by Regina Anavy

____________

COLLABORATE WITH OUR WORK: The 14ymedio team is committed to practicing serious journalism that reflects Cuba’s reality in all its depth. Thank you for joining us on this long journey. We invite you to continue supporting us by becoming a member of 14ymedio now. Together we can continue transforming journalism in Cuba.