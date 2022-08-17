Young Doctor From Santiago de Cuba is Murdered in a Mexican Hospital

14ymedio, Havana, 15 August 2022 — Ernesto Oliva Legra, a 32-year-old Cuban doctor from Santiago de Cuba, was killed in Ecatepec, Mexico, in a shooting that occurred early Friday morning at the hospital where he worked. Along with him, two women were also shot.

The news, reported by several independent media, was released on social networks. Specifically, due to a Facebook post from Edgar Martínez Aguilar, who indicated that the deceased, who had arrived at the ISSEMYM Hospital in Ecatepec, was in that municipality in the State of Mexico, bordering the Mexican capital, known to be one of the most violent in the country. The condolences of his relatives also confirmed his death.

“My cousin left Cuba for Mexico, to be able to progress and looking so young, they have shot him,” Yarine Yoa Matos lamented on her Facebook wall. According to the El Chago news page, the young man from Santiago had been in Mexico for three years.

On Saturday, the local press was reported that the doctor had been “severely wounded” with a bullet in the head in an attack on the Maternal and Child Clinic in the Tierra Blanca neighborhood, and that a nurse named Abigail and a 60-year-old patient had also died.

Two armed subjects, details the note in El Sol de Toluca, arrived at the health center around 3:30 in the morning and asked “for a woman,” after which they began to shoot and hit the three victims.

The event coincides with the importating of 500 Cuban healthcare workers from the Island to Mexico, to remote areas of the country, such as the Mountain of Guerrero, which are not only extremely poor but where violence, as a result of the dispute between drug cartels, rages with impunity.

These doctors, a source from the Health Institute for Welfare (Insabi) explained to 14ymedio, will receive a salary similar to their Mexican counterparts, between 41,784 pesos (2,042 dollars) and 35,237 pesos (1,722 dollars) per month. With the usual opacity in these cases, the same source indicated that “it has not been established whether the money will be received by them or through the Government of Cuba,” and that “lodging and food will be covered by the municipal authorities [of the cities] where each hospital in which they will work is located.”

The Havana regime continues to bet on the export of medical services – its main source of income – to alleviate its diminished economy.

____________

COLLABORATE WITH OUR WORK: The 14ymedio team is committed to practicing serious journalism that reflects Cuba’s reality in all its depth. Thank you for joining us on this long journey. We invite you to continue supporting us by becoming a member of 14ymedio now. Together we can continue transforming journalism in Cuba.