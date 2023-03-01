Woman in Las Tunas Murdered at Work by Her Ex-Partner

14ymedio, Havana, 27 February 2023 — The death of Arianny Chávez Puche marks the fourteenth femicide of the year in Cuba. As confirmed by Cibercuba based on publications by friends and family on social networks, the woman was murdered this Sunday by her ex-partner while she was at the Mártires de Las Tunas Provincial Pediatric Hospital, where she worked as a telephone operator. The man, identified as Orosmán by the independent newspaper source, hanged himself after the crime.

Chávez was 35 years old and had two small children.

The independent platforms Yo Sí Te Creo en Cuba [I Do Believe You in Cuba] and Alas Tensas have not yet commented on this event. As of February 19th, there were 13 femicides.

What Yo Sí Te Creo has published is the search alert for Analía Leyanet Carmona Pérez, a 12-year-old girl from La Palma (Arroyo Naranjo, in Havana) who disappeared on February 19th. The platform details that she “has been seen subsequently.”

“On February 25, she was seen in a cafeteria in Santos Suárez, on Vía Blanca; and on February 26, at 2 pm, she was seen in San Francisco and Cotorro,” details Yo Sí Te Creo on their networks, while pointing out that the minor has “mild intellectual disability” and describing her: “She has curly black hair, like her eyes. She was wearing a top and a long skirt with a flower print (the one in the full-length photo), with a black ribbon in her hair and black sandals.

Before Chávez Puche, a young woman whose name was not revealed and who worked as a security guards at the Roberto Rodríguez hospital was murdered in Morón, Ciego de Ávila. She was waiting at a bus stop when her partner allegedly approached her and shot her with a fishing gun.

Earlier this month, Jeysa Serrano Mojena was murdered in her home, located at kilometer 4 of the Viñales highway, in the province of Pinar del Río. Her brother-in-law is in custody for the murder.

The feminist platforms called a virtual march last week using the hashtags #YoMarcho, #MarchaVirtual8M and #TenemosNombre to show support for the cause through photos, posters, messages and any other mechanism that they consider contributes to giving visibility to the demands for a campaign for a comprehensive law against sexist violence. Such a law does not exist in Cuba.

