Ukraine Reduces Its Diplomatic Representation in Cuba and Will Open an Embassy in the Dominican Republic

14ymedio, Havana, 22 July 2025 — The Ukrainian government announced this Monday a significant reduction in its diplomatic presence in Cuba, as part of a sweeping reorganization of its foreign network aimed at strengthening the country’s influence in Latin America and prioritizing key regions for its international strategy.

The decision was communicated by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha during the Annual Conference of Heads of Diplomatic Missions, held in Kyiv, which was attended by President Volodymyr Zelensky. The withdrawal from the island does not occur in a vacuum, but rather comes after more than three years of open support from Havana for Moscow in international organizations and amid the intensification of Ukrainian efforts to break the Russian diplomatic siege.

The conference, held under the theme “From the Power of Diplomacy to the Diplomacy of Power,” served as a platform for outlining Kyiv’s new foreign policy priorities. The guiding principle of the meeting was clear: Ukrainian ambassadors must not only represent their country’s interests abroad, but also become active players in the defense of every inch of their national territory. “The main task of our diplomacy is to protect the lives of our people,” Zelensky declared before more than 100 diplomats in attendance. “This is not just about bilateral relations or treaties, but about offensive actions in the political arena,” he added.

The decision to reduce staff at the Havana embassy is interpreted as an adjustment consistent with the political line the Cuban government has followed since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022. The Kyiv Foreign Ministry then protested the Cuban regime’s public support for the military aggression. Shortly after, Ukraine’s then-Deputy Foreign Minister, Emine Dzheppar, posted a message on social media condemning Havana’s statements and asking it to urge Russia to end the aggression.

Since then, Cuba has consistently voted against or abstained from UN resolutions seeking to condemn the war, demand the withdrawal of Russian troops, or seek reparations for the damage caused. In September 2022, Zelensky himself mentioned Cuba among the seven countries that voted against intervention before the UN General Assembly. “If this coalition is against our determination, then I congratulate all of them, because that means peace will prevail,” the Ukrainian president quipped.

Although it has not been specified how many staff members will be withdrawn from Havana, the embassy currently has five employees, including the ambassador and several secretaries. The staff reduction, as explained by Foreign Minister Sybiha, will free up resources that will be redirected to regions where Kyiv seeks a greater strategic presence.

As part of the new plan, Ukraine will open four embassies in Latin America before the end of the year: in the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, and Uruguay. In addition, the opening of more than ten new consulates is planned, as well as the modernization of the consular system, which will include connecting 40 diplomatic offices to a new digital platform.

“Our ambassadors must be leaders, not bureaucrats.”

Since July 7, Ukraine has adopted a new ministerial structure that, according to the government, responds to the needs of a country at war and to European standards. This transformation also seeks to strengthen ties with expanding Ukrainian communities in different regions of the world.

The strategy reflects a paradigm shift. After more than three years of war, Ukraine is not only engaged in a military conflict, but also in a battle on the terrain of diplomatic influence. For Kyiv, the battlefield includes embassy halls, international forums, and consular offices. “Our ambassadors must be leaders, not bureaucrats,” Zelensky said during the meeting, in a statement that resonated with those present.

Cuba, with its Russian-aligned posture and its role as the Kremlin’s spokesperson in Latin America, is no longer a priority. Instead, Ukraine is committed to a diverse Latin America where it can win allies, build bridges, and build bilateral relations that support its territorial integrity and sovereignty.

