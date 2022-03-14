The Toll on Cuban Roads Continues: Two Dead and Seven Injured in Pinar del Rio Crash

14ymedio, Havana, 14 March 2022 — At least two people have died and seven are injured in a serious crash early in the morning in Los Palacios, Pinar del Río. The information has been disclosed by TelePinar journalist Yoslaine Sánchez Arronte on her Facebook page.

The injured are being treated at the Abel Santamaría hospital in the province and the Ministry of the Interior is investigating the causes of the incident. The crash occurred when a private vehicle with excess passengers lost a tire and, with it, control of the vehicle, according to one of the patients who survived.

Just two weeks ago since the last massive accident in Pinar del Río, which left one dead and nine injured when a private car collided with a panel van type vehicle from the Tabacuba de Artemisa company. The event occurred in San Juan and Martínez and those affected include three minors.

In 2021 there were 8,369 traffic accidents in Cuba, leaving a balance of 589 deaths and 5,859 injuries. Although the trend is downward, the figure is very similar to that of 2019, when there was a much higher level of travel as mobility was reduced in the last two years due to the pandemic.

The authorities once again attribute responsibility to the human factor, which is responsible for 94.2% of crashes while “only 5.8% was due to technical failure.” However, the error persists of ignoring that a modern vehicle and healthy roads minimize accidents and, consequently, victims.

