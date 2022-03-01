The Dangerous Lightpost of Carlos III is Retired Thanks to the Blow of a Car

14ymedio, Juan Diego Rodríguez, Havana, 1 March 2022 — The dangerous public lightpost on Carlos III street in Havana, which 14ymedio warned about last August, was finally removed this Monday by workers from the capital’s Electric Company, although an incident had to occur for this to happen.

A vehicle hit the post, which is located in front of the Veterinary Clinic, between Ayestarán and Requena, leaving it dangerously tilted, although it had long represented a great danger for cars and pedestrians circulating in the area. The post did not have a rigid support at its base and the screws that held it in place were bent, so it was almost at the point of falling into the public street.

The most recent repair of lights in the streets of the capital was limited to a part of the Malecón from Maceo Park to Paseo del Prado. Although, according to the Office of the Historian of Havana, it was also to have included the Martí Park and those located at the entrance of the Bahía Tunnel were to be included.

Meanwhile, there are completely forgotten areas of the city, such as the Plaza municipality.

