The Cuban Baseball Team’s Psychologist Stayed in the United States

14ymedio, Havana, 3 June 2021 — Jorge Sile Figueroa, who served as a psychologist for the Cuba team that participated in the Baseball Pre-Olympic of the Americas held in Florida, left the national delegation, according to the Cuban communicator Francys Romero, a sports expert and resident of Miami.

The specialist escaped from the delegation, which returns to the Island this Thursday after being defeated by the Canadian team and losing the chance to compete in the Tokyo Olympics, but official sources have not yet released the news.

Born in the Cuban capital in 1988, Sile studied Psychology at the University of Havana and worked for the Institute of Sports Medicine. In his Facebook account, several messages of an official tone are still online and his last publication was a text, shared from another wall of that social network, which celebrates an anniversary of the Union of Young Communists.

The escape of the psychologist adds to the spectacular escape of the 22-year-old player César Prieto, which happened as soon as he arrived at the hotel where the island’s team stayed upon its arrival in Florida. When he got off the bus that transported the players from the airport, Prieto got into a waiting car.

After this desertion, as the Cuban Government calls it, some reports from Miami said that all the players had had their phones confiscated to try to make it difficult for those who might eventually use them to contact agents abroad.

On Monday, however, the loudest and most remarkable incident arrived, when hundreds of supporters, gathered at the Palm Beach stadium to attend the game between Cuba and Venezuela, yelled insults against the government and shouted “Homeland and Life.” In addition, a young woman of Cuban parents jumped onto the field of play during the meeting with a banner showing a handcuffed hand (similar to the now iconic photograph of Maykel Osorbo) and the text “Free Cuba.”

The game stopped for a few minutes while the protester was removed from the field, but the Cuban Baseball Federation did not think that they acted diligently and accused the organization, and therefore the US Government, of not complying. security protocols.

Canada made history last night after beating Cuba 6-5 in the second match of Group B of the pre-Olympic. The Cuban team suffered, in this way, its worst defeat in the competition and will not attend the Tokyo 2020 Games, the first in which it will not participate since those of Barcelona 92, the event in which baseball was introduced as an Olympic sport. A drama in a country where baseball is the national sport.

____________

COLLABORATE WITH OUR WORK: The 14ymedio team is committed to practicing serious journalism that reflects Cuba’s reality in all its depth. Thank you for joining us on this long journey. We invite you to continue supporting us by becoming a member of 14ymedio now. Together we can continue transforming journalism in Cuba.