The Claws of ‘Correos de Cuba’ in my Correspondence

14ymedio, Yoani Sánchez, Generation Y, Havana, 22 March 2022 — The violation of my private correspondence is systematic and gross. This is how these two letters have arrived, one torn on the side and the other evidently opened and sealed later with adhesive tape, sent to me from the offices of the German chain Deutsche Welle with which I collaborate professionally as an opinion columnist and television presenter.

I know they will tell me that I should be used to the fact that the mail does not arrive at my house in Havana or arrives in these conditions, but no, I do not get used to it. No one should get used to the horror.

