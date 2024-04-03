Susely Morfa Is Described as a ‘Great Leader’ By those Firing Her As First Secretary in Matanzas, Cuba

14ymedio, Havana, 31 March 2024 — Psychologist Susely Morfa González, political leader of the Island who stood out in the acts of repudiation against Cuban activists at the Summit of the Americas, in 2015 in Panama, and who served as secretary of the Communist Party (PCC) in the province of Matanzas, was dismissed from that position this Saturday.

During the dismissal ceremony, which the political organization calls a “cadre movement” in a note published in the official newspaper Girón, Susely Morfa González was described as a “great leader” as she received a barrage of praise from representatives of official Matanzas organizations.

It was Osmar Ramírez Ramírez, general secretary of the Cuban Workers’ Union who pointed out that the 42-year-old woman is “proof that the future of the Revolution is guaranteed.” “During events of great complexity such as the fire at the Supertanker Base, the floods in Carlos Rojas, or during the events of 11 July 2021 (’11J’), she has always been on the front line of combat, something that undoubtedly makes her a great leader,” he added.

This time, the “release from office,” as the ruling party usually calls this type of movement, was not led by the President Miguel Díaz-Canel, first secretary of the PCC, and as it was when José Ramón Monteagudo Ruiz was dismissed as secretary of the organization in Santiago de Cuba. In her place they appointed the then governor Beatriz Johnson Urrutia.

Something similar happened this Saturday in Matanzas, the position left by Morfa was occupied by Mario Sabines Lorenzo, age 52, who until that day was the governor of the province and, according to Girón, is an Industrial Engineer with a Masters in Business Administration.

The meeting was led by Roberto Morales Ojeda, secretary of the Central Committee and member of the Political Bureau, who said that Morfa “has forged herself in very complex management tasks without losing sensitivity.”

Susely Morfa González became famous for her combative performance at the Summit of the Americas in Panama in which she took part in several acts of repudiation and described the activists and exiles who participated in a “lackeys, mercenaries, self-financed, underpaid by imperialism,” parallel event with civil society.

In that performance, Morfa was questioned by a journalist from a Florida media outlet, who asked her about the resources with which she had paid for her passage and stay in the Isthmus country. In the response she gave before the cameras she justified her arrival in Panama based on the payments made with her salary as a psychologist. From that reply, dozens of jokes, memes and criticisms were published on social networks in which they called her “the millionaire psychologist.”

In Cuba, a health professional at that time received a monthly salary that did not exceed the equivalent of 50 dollars at the informal exchange rate, while a round-trip ticket to Panama cost around 500 dollars.

Morfa is a member of the Central Committee of the PCC and directed the Young Communist League for several years. In addition, she is a deputy in the National Assembly of People’s Power for the Rodas municipality and a member of the Council of State since 2018.

Girón’s note does not specify what the new position the psychologist will occupy.

