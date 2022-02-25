Plastic Artist Ernesto Rancano Dies in Havana

14ymedio, Havana, 25 February 2022 — The plastic artist Ernesto Rancaño died this Friday afternoon in Havana, at the age of 53, a victim of cancer, reported the National Council of Plastic Arts. Rancaño was born in the Cuban capital in 1968 and graduated from the San Alejandro Academy in 1991.

Several personal exhibitions in Cuba, Spain, the United States, England, Colombia, Panama, Mexico and the Dominican Republic stand out in his curriculum. In addition, he was part of more than fifty collective exhibitions and participated in the creation of murals together with other artists.

Some pieces by Rancaño are part of the collection of the National Museum of Fine Arts of the Island, as well as that of Cernuda Arte, in Miami, and Nina Menocal, in Mexico.

His works have illustrated several publications from various publishers. His series Mal, Buenos [Bad, Good] and Abrazos Prohibidos [Forbidden Embraces] “received the warmest reception from the public and praise from specialized critics,” Cubadebate stated.

Rancaño, along with Alexis Leyva (Kcho), was part of the Martha Machado Brigade, which is dedicated to reaching areas affected by hurricanes with artistic projects and material aid. He was also a member of the National Union of Writers and Artists of Cuba since 1995.

Rancaño’s works are part of permanent collections in Panama, Mexico, Jamaica and Spain.

