‘Patria y Vida’ — Homeland and Life — Will Be the Motto of the Cuban Team That Will Be Formed by Exiled Baseball Players

14ymedio, Havana, December 6, 2023 — “Patria y Vida” [Homeland and Life], the freedom motto that became the anthem of the 11 July 2021 ’11J’ protests inside and outside the Island, has been taken up by the Cuban Professional Baseball Federation (Fepcube) to identify the team of exiled baseball players that will participate in the Latin American Series in Barranquilla, which will be played between January 25 and February 1, 2004.

“It was necessary for everyone to know that we represent a free Cuba and that we carry in our name the spirit of Patria y Vida,” the president of the Federation, Armando Llanes, announced this Tuesday.

The slogan “Patria y Vida,” the title of the song performed by several emigrated and island singers, was also one of the most repeated cries during the mass demonstrations on July 11, 2021. The current president of Fepcube, Armando Llanes stressed that the motto “unifies” the feeling of freedom of Cubans, a reason for baseball players to wear it on their uniforms.

The launch event of the initiative, held in Miami, was attended by Yotuel Romero, who together with Beatriz Luengo, Descemer Bueno, Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara, Maykel Castillo Osorbo, Alexander Delgado, Randy Malcom Martínez and DJ El Funky gave shape to the anthem that condensed the desires of Cubans for change.

“Homeland and life: what you have done by uniting the community under that call. People of all ages, not only those who follow your music, but the older people were also moved,” Llanes told Romero. “It has moved the world and made them (the Cuban regime) tremble. It is an honor for us to be associated with your brand,” he stressed.

OFICIAL… 🇨🇺 Aroldis Chapman reconocido por la Camara de Comercio de Hialieah y por la Federación de Peloteros Profesionales #Cubanos @fepcube #CubanosenMLB @AChapman_105 pic.twitter.com/zLoTsSJCjy — Swing Completo LLC (@SwingCompletoBB) December 5, 2023

The team that the official Cuban Baseball Federation called a “monster ” because it was made up of “enemies of the Revolution” has caused great excitement among fans. Orlando El Duque Hernández and Brayan Peña will be in charge of shaping a highly competitive team to face, during the Barranquilla tournament, teams from Colombia, Mexico, Curacao, Indonesia, Japan and South Korea.

“We have the necessary quality to build a team that plays with passion and dedication,” said Hernández, a team that, among the options, could have 175 emigrated Cuban baseball players, including several athletes from the US Major Leagues.

Cuban pitcher Aroldis Chapman was one of those who offered his support to the team of exiled players. “All of us Cubans who are outside of Cuba can now have a company that can represent us and help us,” he celebrated.

____________

COLLABORATE WITH OUR WORK: The 14ymedio team is committed to practicing serious journalism that reflects Cuba’s reality in all its depth. Thank you for joining us on this long journey. We invite you to continue supporting us by becoming a member of 14ymedio now. Together we can continue transforming journalism in Cuba.