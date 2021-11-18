More than 650 Detainees from the July 11 (11J) Protests in Cuba Are Still in Prison

14ymedio, Havana, 17 November 2021 — Daniela Rojo, mother of two young children and moderator of the Archipiélago platform, architect of the initiative for the 15N (15 November), is missing for the fifth day. The young woman was already been detained for almost a month for participating in the protests on July 11.

“The Istanbul Protocol (UN, 2004) strictly prohibits the confinement of women in unofficial or secret places of detention, and warns that in these circumstances, women could suffer sexual and other abuses,” recalls the legal advisory NGO Cubalex, which this Wednesday issued a statement on the networks updating the situation of the prisoners of that day.

Along with Rojo, Lázaro Lamelas Ortiz and Pedro Lago Segura remain unaccounted for, reported the group, which denounces that both the young woman and Osmel González and Pedro Albert Sánchez had their Facebook profiles removed.

To date, the organization has documented 1,271 detainees as a result of the spontaneous demonstrations of July 11. Of them, at least 659 are still in prison, and, according to their text, it has verified 42 convicted in summary trials and 8 in ordinary trials.

Of 269 more people, the report continues, the prosecutor’s request is already known, ranging from a single year to 30 years in prison. Cubalex considers of particular concern “the use of the figure of sedition to impose exemplary sanctions on at least 122 people.”

To get an idea of the numbers of political convicts, the NGO recalls that before July 11, Cuban Prisoners Defenders registered 152.

