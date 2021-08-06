In Havana’s Trillo Park an Official Act Cannot Compete With the Line to Buy Potatoes

14ymedio, Yoani Sánchez, Havana, 5 August 2021 — The photo above is from this Thursday morning and shows the line to buy potatoes in the rationed market near Parque Trillo, in Centro Habana. The image below was taken at a Fair organized by the University Student Federation (FEU) in that same park.

The FEU Fair came to complement the unfortunate official caravan that traveled along the Malecón this morning as well. Either by necessity or by obligation, it seems that we Cubans are condemned to not be able to avoid the crowds and tumult in the midst of the most terrible of the Covid-19 outbreaks that this Island has experienced.

To paraphrase the poet and playwright Virgilio Piñera … “I don’t know about you, but I am afraid, very afraid” that the virus, together with the scarcities that we are suffering and the arrogance of those who control this country, will end up taking more lives … many more lives.

____________

