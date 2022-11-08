Human Rights Group Registered 398 Repressive Actions in Cuba in October

14ymedio, Havana, 4 November 2022 — Police summons, expulsions from the workplaces, fines and arbitrary arrests are some of the 398 repressive actions taken by the Cuban regime against the Island’s civilian population during the month of October. The estimate was taken from a report by the Cuban Human Rights Observatory (OCDH), published on Thursday.

The Madrid-based organization, states that 130 of the cases observed suffered arbitrary arrests, while the rest (268) were related to other types of abuse of authority. The network of OCDH observers points to an additional 116 events of harassment of activists in their homes and 61 other harassments.

Other types of repression are direct aggression, preventing people from leaving the country, severe trials, and firing. OCDH took the opportunity while commemorating the fifth anniversary of the Political Dialogue and Cooperation Accord (ADPC) between the European Union (EU) and Cuba to demand a general review of the agreement, “due to the null results in terms of human rights.”

Yaxys Cires, Director of Strategies at the Observatory, stated that “the Cuban regime continues applying an iron fist not only against activists, but also against the entire population that peacefully protests the terrible situation the country is experiencing.”

He added that the EU-Cuba Joint Council, which is expected to meet soon according to an announcement made by the European diplomat, Josep Borrell, “should analyze deeply these realities and move beyond words to actions.”

On Tuesday, the European Union’s representatives in Havana announced on Twitter that they continued to be “committed” to the Political Dialogue and Cooperation Accord in place since 2017 and with the “implementation of all its pillars.”

However, OCDH points out that the scene in Cuba continues to be unfavorable for the exercise of democracy and freedom of expression. The Island maintains 967 political prisoners, repression is growing, and it has approved “a new criminal code further endangers the exercise of human rights, even increasing the number of crimes punishable by death.”

Furthermore, the collapse of the National Electric System, the shortages and lack of political freedoms provoked a new wave of protests in recent months, to which the government responded with violence and more arrests.

Faced with this panorama in Cuba, “the EU must demand real change,” stated Cires, “otherwise, immediately review the validity of the ADPC and impose individual sanctions on repressors.”

The OCDH, composed of activists, politicians, and a network of observers on the Island, has a history of denouncing systemic human rights violations by the regime against citizens in Cuba.

Translated by: Silvia Suárez

____________

COLLABORATE WITH OUR WORK: The 14ymedio team is committed to practicing serious journalism that reflects Cuba’s reality in all its depth. Thank you for joining us on this long journey. We invite you to continue supporting us by becoming a member of 14ymedio now. Together we can continue transforming journalism in Cuba.