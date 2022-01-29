Havana Firefighters Travel by Tricycle

14ymedio, Natalia López Moya, Havana, 28 January 2022 — An electric tricycle belonging to the fire department caught the attention this Thursday afternoon of many passers-by on Carlos III Avenue, in the Cuban capital. The vehicle was traveling along with three other units of Command 1, which is based on Agramonte street, corner of Corrales, in Old Havana.

A soldier was driving the brand new red tricycle with a beacon on the roof, while two others were riding in the back together with some equipment that is usually used in emergencies such as building collapses and fires.

To the deteriorated fleet of fire trucks and cars, which is made up of the Russian-made Zil, the Chinese Howo Sinotruck and the Japanese Isuzu, these electric tricycles are now added, which reach a maximum speed of 30 miles per hour and an approximate range of 45 miles per charge. The vehicles are similar to those used by the routes covered by the Ecotaxis in the Cuban capital.

See 14ymedio instagram video here.

____________

