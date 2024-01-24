‘From Mexico They Ask Is for 10,000 Dollars in Exchange for Proof of Life’ Denounces the Aunt of a Cuban

14ymedio, Havana, January 19, 2024 — “We are going to collect money from the dude. We are going to give him permission [to murder] and we are going to send them a video so that they can see that here in Mexico we do not play games.” This was one of the six intimidating audio messages that the aunt of Cuban Alexander Aleaga Ramírez received, from whom they demanded $10,000 in exchange for a video to prove his health.

The young man, 24 years old, left his home in Güines, in the province of Mayabeque, on January 6, to go to a party in the company of a friend and since then they have not known the whereabouts of any of them, the aunt of the missing person told 14ymedio.

Since there was no news of Aleaga, his aunt reported his disappearance on social media. She asked Irma Broek, administrator of the Facebook group Denouncing the Crimes in Cuba, to “make the case visible.” On Thursday morning, hours after the publication, they contacted the missing person’s family through a cell phone call.

A man told her that her nephew was “detained” in Veracruz (Mexico), and that he needed to know “who was going to be responsible for him.” She demanded that he take down Alexander’s photos from social media. “I need you to eliminate all that because if you don’t, you’re only going to harm him,” she warned.

“They tried to extort us,” stresses Alexander’s aunt. “It’s impossible for him to be in Mexico,” she stresses, and the photo of the knife appears to be a montage

The young man’s aunt asked for proof of life. “Alexander had no money nor did he plan to leave Cuba,” she tells 14ymedio. At the insistence of a video call to verify that it was him, they sent her two images of her nephew. In one of them he appears kneeling and with the message: “help me,” while a person holds a knife against the young man’s neck.

“They tried to extort us,” emphasizes Alexander’s aunt. “It’s impossible for him to be in Mexico,” she emphasizes, and the photo of the knife seems like a montage.

Meanwhile, the family continues the search. There is no indication that the young man could have left by any means.

Irma Broek’s publication recalled the case of Karildi Caridad Marín, a young woman from Havana who disappeared on December 14 of last year. Yoandri Marín, brother of the 24-year-old girl, reported that a week after reporting her absence, she received a call from Mexico demanding a ransom.

Yoandri indicated that he has received other calls “trying to scam them,” so he suggested to Alexander’s aunt not to be fooled.

