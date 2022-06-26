Flights from the US to Santiago de Cuba and Camaguey Announced

14ymedio, Havana, 14 June 2022 — Almost a week after the first charter flights from the United States to Santa Clara and Holguín, Cuba, were announced, starting this Thursday, the Cuban Airport and Airport Services Company (Ecasa) announced the complete schedule of operations to the rest of the the provinces of Cuba during this month.

Thus, from the Antonio Maceo International Airport in Santiago de Cuba, as of June 20, there will be a flight on Mondays and another on Fridays to Miami, and from the Ignacio Agramonte Airport in Camagüey, as of June 23, there will be a flight on Thursday and another on Saturday to Miami.

As of June 16, as planned, there will be flights to Miami from the Abel Santa María International Airport in Santa Clara, one Thursdays, another on Sundays, and another on Wednesdays, as well as flights on Sunday and another on Wednesday to Tampa.

Finally, from the Frank País airport in Holguín, as of Friday there will be flights on Friday, Monday and Tuesday to Miami, and a flight on Tuesday to Tampa.

The resumption of trips from US territory to the provinces comes after Washington’s announcement, on May 16, to resume the family reunification program and abolish the limit of 1,000 dollars per quarter to send remittances to the Island.

These measures, imposed two and a half years ago by then President Donald Trump, in retaliation for the collaboration of the Cuban government in the repression in Venezuela, were intended at that time, according to the US, to restrict the economic resources of the Havana regime.

Flights have not yet been announced for the remaining airports that were affected by the restriction: Cayo Largo, Cayo Coco, Manzanillo, Cienfuegos and Matanzas.

