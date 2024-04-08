Feminist Platforms Record the Murders of Two Elderly Women in Cuba

In addition to the violent death of Paulina Collazo Diago, also reported was that of María, 92 years old, at the hands of her son-in-law

14ymedio, Havana, 21 March 2024 — The independent platforms Alas Tensas and Yo Sí Te Creo en Cuba reported this Thursday of the murders of two elderly women in recent days. One was that of Paulina Chiquitica Collazo Diago, which occurred in Los Arabos, Matanzas, “under extreme violence.” This included, they reported, her disappearance between February 27 and March 14, when her body was found.

In addition, they described the death of a 92-year-old woman, María, at the hands of her son-in-law in Lawton as a “family femicide.” This event took place in the Havana municipality of Diez de Octubre, on March 3, at the home where both lived.

Both cases are considered by the platforms to be femicides, although not by ’14ymedio’

Regarding the case of Samantha Heredia, recorded by 14ymedio as the 13th femicide so far this year on the Island, according to local sources, the platforms explain that “access to the police report is needed” and that her death, on March 3rd in Santiago de Cuba, was “under circumstances to be clarified.”

