Cuban Oscar Ruiz Moreira, Former Director of the ‘Noticiero Nacional Deportivo’, Arrives in the United States

14ymedio, Havana, 6 June 2024 — Tele Rebelde loses another key player due to the exodus the Island is experiencing. Oscar Ruiz Moreira, who for a long time was the star director of the National Sports News, left the country and has been in the United States since May.”Tele Rebelde loses one of the good guys both as a professional and as a person,” journalist Yasel Porto said on Facebook.

Speaking of Ruiz Moreira, who was also in charge of the Glorias Deportivas program, Porto said, “you could say that he was the best on a personal level among all the television directors of the channel, despite the always very complex and questionable atmosphere that has been experienced in this place.”

Ruiz Moreira’s wife and daughter remain on the island waiting to be reunited with him in a short time in the United States.”I hope he can soon be reunited with all his beloved people so that longing and distance do not prevent the possibility of a better future.”

Oscarito, as he was known, spent 35 years in the television medium, “his life,” as he acknowledged in an interview published on Thursday by Cuban Television.”In it, I have grown, studied, worked on something that caught my attention since I was a child and where I have been fulfilled as a person,” Porto said.

“They have been unfair to me, but it has never affected my professionalism or the quality of my work, and it has always taught me to get to the end of things”

However, Ruiz Moreira also pointed out that at the television workplace “they have been unfair to me, but it has never affected my professionalism or the quality of my work, and it has always taught me to get to the end of things.”

In the same interview, the filmmaker, who began his career as a production assistant, lamented that today many young people believe that, because they graduate from the Higher Institute of Art, or make a video clip, they are already television directors and, “that is something else, it has to do with trying to feel the same as those who see the product from home.”

In his long career, Oscarito directed the Noticiero del mediodía, the Noticiero ANSOC of the Canal Habana, the Ponte al día newscast and the Noticiero Nacional Deportivo. He was also in charge of remote sports programs and participated in the Olympic Games.

Ruiz Moreira’s departure adds to that of narrator and sports commentator Ángel Luis Fernández, who arrived in Miami a few days ago through the humanitarian parole parole program, which as of May had favored 95,000 Cubans since its coming into effect in January 2023.

On May 4, the arrival in the United States of Angel Andrés Hernández Vargas, also known as Andy Vargas as announced. The “iconic” figure of the Coco radio station and especially of the Industriales team “was sponsored by one of his two sons, a resident of Miami.”

