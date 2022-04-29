Cuban Journalists: Those Who Defamed Us Run Away Without Apologizing

14ymedio, Yoani Sánchez, Generation Y, Havana, 28 April 2022 — I wonder how many of these official journalists who are taking to their heels helped to prolong the demonization of independent reporters, contributed to silencing the voices of the media not controlled by the Communist Party (either because of their actions or because of their lack of action).

How many of them spread the idea that we were the “traitors,” the “enemies,” who had to be silenced, and then moved their mouths away from the microphone. How many looked at us over their shoulders, chewed our names with annoyance, joined the defamation campaigns against us and, now, put the sea in between us. They leave (a decision that I personally do not question) but I continue to investigate how many lies they helped spread that cost tears, social isolation and physical pain to others.

The responsibility of the journalist is not a suit that is taken off and left behind to put on another, clean of stains. The responsibility of the journalist implies knowing that the words said, the headlines circulated and the lies amplified also left victims, cut off the path for more honest people to reach the cameras, pulled the rug out from under excellent masters of information who, because they had critical ideas, were never able to stand in front of a classroom. The journalist’s responsibility leads us to wonder: These official reporters who are fleeing today, how many years of ‘survival’ did they give the dictatorship?

Questions that I ask myself. From here, from Havana.

