Cuba and South Korea Establish Diplomatic Relations, Broken Since 1959

EFE (via 14ymedio), Madrid 14 February 2024 – Cuba’s Minister for Foregn Relations announced on Wednesday the establishment of diplomatic and consular relations with South Korea, broken since 1959.

A brief press release from the Cuban Chancellery noted the establishment of links “via an interchange of Diplomatic Notes between the Permanent Representatives of each country at the United Nations, in New York”.

“The establishment of official relations between both countries was brought about through agreement with the principles and objectives of the United Nations Charter, International Law, and in conformity with the spirit and the standards established in the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 18 April 1961”, said the Foreign Affairs Minister.

South Korea and Cuba took a step towards normalisation of relations in May 2016, when the chambers of commerce of both nations signed a memorandum of understanding

Diplomatic links between South Korea and Cuba were broken in 1959, principally because of the historical, political and ideological alliance that existed between the Havana and the North Korean governments.

South Korea and Cuba took a step towards normalisation of relations in May 2016, when the chambers of commerce of both nations signed a memorandum of understanding for the sharing of information in the business sector, for bringing about an interchange between their respective delegations and for organising joint forums.

As well as South Korea’s interests in the energy sector, the country also considers that “Cuba has potential in both the medical and the tourism markets of the American continent”, said Seoul’s Minister for Strategic Planning and Finance.

Translated by Ricardo Recluso

