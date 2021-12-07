Condor and Aeroflot Will Increase Flights to Cuba December

14ymedio, Madrid 2 December 2021 — The German airline Condor has announced its return to Cuba for the middle of this month. The company will fly twice a week from Frankfurt to Havana, Varadero and Holguín. This last city will be the first to host the arrival of a flight from the German city, on December 19. On the 26th the flight will be repeated.

Serving the capital city will take a little longer and it will not be until Mondays, the 20th and 27th, and on Thursdays the 23rd and 30th of December when a Condor flight lands in Havana, while the Juan Gualberto Gómez, of Varadero, will arrive on Tuesdays the 21st and 28th of December, and Fridays the 24th and 31st.

The Cuban Company of Airports and Aeronautical Services announced that for each company for the month of December “in view of the number of flights of the different airlines to our country.”

One of the most anticipated services is American Airlines, which returns to Havana this Thursday with a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, with a capacity for 234 passengers. Starting today, a fight of the American company will leave Miami at 10:35 in the morning headed to Havana.

Other airlines that announced their return this week are Russia’s Aeroflot, which will connect Havana and Moscow on Tuesdays and Fridays in an Airbus A350, with a capacity of 316 passengers, and Viva Aerobus from December 21.

Mexicana flies from Cancun to Camagüey twice a week and to Santiago de Cuba once, in addition to connecting the capitals of both countries with a daily flight.

The Cuban government asks travelers from the United States for a complete vaccination schedule, while the rest of the passengers can enter the island with a negative PCR test.

The exception is for passengers from sub-Saharan Africa, who have been quarantined if they come from South Africa, Lesotho, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Namibia, Malawi and Eswatini (Swaziland). In addition, they must present their complete vaccination schedule upon arrival on the Island, a negative PCR of the last 72 hours carried out at origin and a sample collection for testing at destination that will be repeated on the sixth day at the quarantine hotel.

The same rules apply to travelers from Belgium, Israel, Hong Kong, Egypt, Turkey, and all sub-Saharan African countries not listed above, except for the quarantine and second PCR.

All of them are considered at risk due to the multiple cases detected of the variant of the omicron coronavirus. However, it has already emerged that the strain was in Europe before arriving in South Africa and there is no additional measure planned for travelers from that continent.

