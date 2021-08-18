Challenge to Cuba’s Decree-Law 35

Placing a black cloth on the clothesline in protest

Turning off the lights in the house for one minute every day at 9 p.m.

Shaving the left side of the mustache (for adult men)

Shaving the left eyebrow (valid for all genders and ages)

Planting a sweet potato in the garden

Carrying a flower, a book, a tree branch in the right hand when walking down the street

Stopping on public roads for one minute at an agreed time

Applauding the doctors 30 minutes before the orientation (or 30 minutes after)

Starting all posts on social media with the same words, for example: “friends,” “what a beautiful day” or “I would like to tell you that …”

If a consensus of citizen protest was achieved and expressed in any of the hypothetical examples above, would those challenged here dare to decree the corresponding prohibitions?

I challenge them to make fools of themselves. Let’s see if they understand once and for all that the need to exercise freedom is as precious as that oxygen that is scarce in hospitals today.

