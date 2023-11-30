American Singer Norah Jones Cancels her Concerts in Cuba

14ymedio, Havana, 29 November 2023 — The American singer and songwriter Norah Jones, who had scheduled two shows in Havana for next February, has canceled her concerts. The news was confirmed to the independent press by the agency Dreamcatcher Events, in charge of organizing the show.

“Norah decided to cancel,” Danny Heaps, founder and manager of the agency, responded to Diario de Cuba without giving more details. He also offered his apologies to those who had already planned to attend the event.

The cancellation of Jones’ concerts ruins the tourist packages that several companies offered to American tourists – for up to $8,600 – for a four-day, all-inclusive experience at the Grand Aston Hotel in Havana, with tickets to the artist’s performances on February 17 and 18 at the Teatro Martí.

The rumor about Jones’ absence had spread since days ago, when several users noticed that the promotions and invitations to the event, published on the singer’s networks, the reservation website and the Dreamcatcher Events profile, had been removed.

The performances, according to what appeared on the event’s website – which now redirects users to the main page of Dreamcatcher Events – would have been part of the Norah Jones: Live in Havana program, in which Cuban musicians such as Alain Pérez and the group Síntesis would also have participated.

“I hope to learn more about the country’s rich musical heritage and share my music through two shows at the historic Martí Theater,” Jones wrote at that time, in a post that has been removed from her wall.

The announcement at the beginning of November about the artist’s first concerts on the island caused controversy among Cubans, the vast majority of whom questioned Jones for performing in “a country that violates human rights” and where “all the money her songs generate will end up in the hands of the regime.”

Cancellations of renowned artists at events on the Island have become more frequent in recent years, as Cuba has suffered the debacle of its international reputation. Musicians such as the Spanish duo Andy y Lucas, the composer Alex Ubago and the American rapper Arcángel have been several of the most notable absences on Cuban stages in recent years.

