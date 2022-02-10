American Airlines Increases its Flights to Cuba and Raises Prices

14ymedio, Havana, 10 February 2022 — American Airlines will increase its frequency of flights between Miami and Havana as of March 3 from four to six daily.

The decision comes despite recent measures by the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which describes the risk of visiting the Island as “very high” due to the covid-19 numbers and asks its residents to avoid traveling there, and, as reported by Univision last month, the planes to Cuba were going empty.

Nor has the high cost of tickets been lowered. Although, in January, the US airline announced a drop in its prices by half, prices return to an average range of between 800 and 1,000 dollars.

American Airlines has also not modified the controversial measure they took last November that limits checking in more than two pieces of luggage per person, and not even allowing passengers to pay extra to take more, despite the fact that the Univisión network assured at the beginning of the year that the company would review it, given the number of people who travel loaded with items, from medicines to food, clothing and hardware, difficult to find in Cuba.

For Michael Zuccato, owner of the Cuba Travel Services agency in Miami, the rise in prices is due precisely to the scarcity of flights between Florida and Cuba and he asked, in statements to the Local 10 channel, for an increase in connections.

According to the local television station, it is a trip “out of the economic reach of many members of the Cuban-American community.”

Currently, apart from American Airlines, Southwest has a daily flight to Cuba from Tampa and JetBlue has two daily flights from Fort Lauderdale.

In addition, Icelandair obtained authorization to carry out 170 charter flights between the US and Cuba from February 1st to May 31st, 136 of them from Miami, 17 from Orlando and another 17 from Houston.

____________

