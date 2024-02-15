After a Mediocre Tournament, Luis Quesada Is Crowned As the New Cuban Chess Champion

14ymedio, Havana, 15 February 2024 — After a National Championship without sorrow or glory, Cuban chess now has a new leader. Luis Quesada, from Ciego de Ávila, was crowned after a tense mini tournament of quick games against the other two favorites, Omar Almeida – whose victory was almost taken for granted until the last moment – and Carlos Daniel Albornoz.

At the end of the tenth round of the tournament, held in Holguín, this Wednesday, Michel Díaz, from Las Tunas, demanded a review of his game against Almeida, and the referees declared it a draw. The decision cost the habanero an exhausting series of quick games against Albornoz, whom he dispatched without difficulty, and Quesada, against whom he failed in the second round. It was the fifth time that Quesada competed for the crown of Cuban chess.

Of the 26 registered competitors, Albornoz had accumulated 6.5 points after agreeing on draws this Wednesday with Lelys Martínez, the same as Almeida and Quesada. With 6 points, they were followed by Martínez and Dulan Berdayes, and by Kemel Gallo with 5.5, whose victory against Rider Díaz was more than fruitful: not only did he finish in sixth place in the championship, but he added 49 points to his Elo coefficient* – now 2,348 – and achieved his second International Master title.

The confrontation between Albornoz, Quesada and Almeida was seen coming from their triple draw this Tuesday

The confrontation between Albornoz, Quesada and Almeida was seen coming from their triple draw this Tuesday. The Cuban Chess Federation, which covered each segment of the competition, attributed to Almeida more chances of winning, although it did not rule out that Martínez or Berdayes could give a surprise on the ninth day.

“We remind you that if there is a draw in first place at the end of the match, they would have to play fast games; if there were two draws, they would play a match, and if there were more, then a mini-tournament,” the Federation warned on Tuesday.

As for the women’s section of the championship, which played its seventh round this Wednesday in Pinar del Río, it was also a surprise that Obregón beat Yersisbel Miranda, who had more chances of winning, according to the Federation. The Villaclareña, the current youth championship, is one of the favorites of the tournament and counts for 5.5 points.

The National Chess Championship of Cuba celebrates its 71st edition after a controversial invitation from the Federation to the emigrated chess players, who could participate on the condition that they disassociate themselves from the federations for which they currently play and only if they maintained a “respectful” attitude towards the regime after their departure from the country.

The National Chess Championship of Cuba celebrates its 71st edition after a controversial invitation from the Federation to the emigrated chess players

No prestigious player responded and the tournament began with 26 players who, despite having participated in international tournaments, have not gone into exile. Nationalized in the United States, Leinier Domínguez – the most outstanding Cuban player since José Raúl Capablanca and currently the eighth best chess player in the world – for whom the Federation said that there was the possibility of an “exception,” did not pronounce on the draconian conditions of the ruling party.

The one who did was Lázaro Bruzón, also a resident of the United States, who rebuked the Federation for assuming the right to decide what a “respectful attitude” was in a country whose government is the first to disrespect its citizens. Bruzón, who keeps the record for national titles – with six victories in the championship – was one of the most critical voices about the repression that Havana unleashed against the demonstrators of 11 July 2021.

Having ruled out those who were once representatives of the Island in elite tournaments, the Cuban Federation now has its eyes on Albornoz. Young and talented, the Camagueyan is one of the few masters of his age who can defend the Island in international competitions. The praise that the official press dedicates to him after each success is reminiscent of that once enjoyed by Domínguez and Bruzón, whom it now rejects.

* A comparative rating ststem for a player’s skill level. Translated by Regina Anavy

____________

COLLABORATE WITH OUR WORK: The 14ymedio team is committed to practicing serious journalism that reflects Cuba’s reality in all its depth. Thank you for joining us on this long journey. We invite you to continue supporting us by becoming a member of 14ymedio now. Together we can continue transforming journalism in Cuba.