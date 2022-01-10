A Wall Threatens to Collapse a Few Yards from Havana’s Historic Cemetery

14ymedio, Natalia López Moya, Havana, 8 January 2022 — The collapses and deteriorated houses are not only a thing in Old Havana; just two wooden supports support the weight of a wall in poor condition on Zapata Street that borders the Colón Cemetery, in El Vedado. Passersby constantly pass through the area and this Saturday, an old woman — cane in hand — was walking a few inches from the dangerous wall.

“Grandma, stay away from there, it could fall at any moment,” a young man advised the lady, but the wall was not the only problem. The deteriorated sidewalk blocked the passage of the woman who ended up resigned to waiting for the traffic to slow down to cross the street.

Zapata is not just any avenue. A few yards further on it approaches the Plaza de la Revolución and is a frequent route for official vehicles. Now, from the closed windows of their air-conditioned cars, the Cuban leaders will see the wooden shoring and some walkers risking their lives near the deteriorated wall.

