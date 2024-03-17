A Nurse is Assassinated by Her Husband, a Doctor in Santiago de Cuba

14ymedio, Havana, 3 March 2024 — Samantha Heredia, a 22-year-old nurse, was murdered in Santiago de Cuba by her husband, Dr. Pedro Carmenate. An employee of the Juan Bruno Zayas Clinical Surgical Hospital in the eastern capital, where the victim and aggressor met and the latter worked as a resident doctor, confirmed the news to 14ymedio. Likewise, she declares that many of Heredia’s acquaintances came to the hospital after reading the news on Facebook.

According to a source from independent journalist Yosmany Mayeta Labrada, the young woman was “brutally beaten and then drugged” and Carmenate turned himself in to the Police. The couple resided in the Micro 1B subdivision of the Abel Santamaría district, known as “El Salao.”

Heredia, a graduate from the School of Nursing and Health Technology in Santiago de Cuba just two years ago, worked as a nurse at the Josué País García Polyclinic.

So far, the independent platforms Alas Tensas and Yo Sí Te Creo, both in Cuba, have not confirmed Heredia’s femicide, who will be buried this Sunday afternoon. Her death represents the eleventh femicide on the Island so far in 2024.

On February 24, Yanelis Coca, 40, was murdered by her ex-husband in La Conejera, in the town of El Caney, also in Santiago de Cuba. The femicide occurred at the victim’s home in the presence of her 7-year-old grandson, who lived with her.

A day later, on February 25, Raquel Arriera Álvarez, 22 years old, was murdered in the town of Guayacanes, in Majagua, Ciego de Ávila. The young woman was killed by her husband, a former police officer and father of their two children, who were orphaned after the event.

Translated by Norma Whiting

