A Hot August is Coming in Cuba

14ymedio, Yoani Sánchez, Generation Y, 1 August 2023

Access to the internet barely functions.

The ATMs are almost out of cash.

The Electric Union announces an increase in blackouts.

It is better not to go near the hospitals because there are no serums for hydration.

Bus stops have become places for long waits.

There are neighborhoods where garbage has not been collected from the streets for weeks.

Thousands of residents in this city have not received water through their pipes for more than a month.

One cannot go out on the street after certain hours because between the lack of public lighting and crime, there is no safe place.

The Cuban peso is worth less and less and food costs more and more.

Those who did not plan to emigrate are already beginning to pack their bags. Our building is getting emptier and emptier. Even the seasoned militants of the Communist Party and the most frenzied members of the Committees for the Defense of the Revolution have headed north.

The political prisoners are still behind bars and the alleged negotiations for their release are in the realm of speculation.

Independent journalism is left, every day, with fewer reporters on the street on the Island.

Activism is undermined by exile and repression.

The leaders of the Communist Party have less and less shame and demand “creative resistance,” where the people must put up the resistance while they continue “creating” large profits for their pockets and those of their family clans.

Fear spreads but anger too.

August, our cruelest month, starts hot, hot, hot.

________________

COLLABORATE WITH OUR WORK: The 14ymedio team is committed to practicing serious journalism that reflects Cuba’s reality in all its depth. Thank you for joining us on this long journey. We invite you to continue supporting us by becoming a member of 14ymedio now. Together we can continue transforming journalism in Cuba.