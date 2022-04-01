A Fire in Front of the Habana Libre Hotel in El Vedado Mobilizes the Cuban Authorities

14ymedio, Natalia López Moya, Havana, 31 March 2022 — A fire caused damage to three of the four apartments in the building located on Calle L number 308 between 23rd and 25th, in front of the Habana Libre hotel, in El Vedado, Havana. The residents, who were in the building at the time of the incident, had to be evacuated by rescuers.

The personnel of the Medical Emergency System attended to those evacuated from the building, which is inhabited by 10 people, and the authorities did not report human losses.

There is no official version of the possible causes of the fire, however, some of those affected said that “the fire spread to the building from a pit in the back, adjacent to the hotel being built in the area,” according to Alma Mater magazine on Facebook.

The smoke, in a very central area of ​​the Cuban capital, attracted dozens of onlookers who took photos of the incident and uploaded videos to social networks. Some tourists were also watching the event, although significantly few, given the low presence of travelers on the Island.

The National Police closed streets near the fire, while personnel from the Fire Department put out the flames.

Local authorities appeared at the site, and talked with the neighbors about the major damage to one of the apartments and the possibility, as determined, of carrying out reconstruction work on the property. “The surrounding buildings have not reported damage,” said the official press.

