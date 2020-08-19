Who is Felix Perez and Why Might He Get Locked Up? / Cubalex

Cubalex, 18 August 2020 — Last April 22nd, the activist Felix Perez Salazar presented himself peacefully at Unit 5 of the PNR (National Revolutionary Police) in Santa Clara, to accompany other members of the opposition who were protesting fines imposed for the supposed incorrect use of face masks. They detained him there for over two hours and he was threatened with imprisonment for coming to defend the others.

After letting him go, a State Security officer, known as Daniel, imposed on him a fine of 3 thousand pesos, under Art. 8 of the Penal Code, as amended by Legal Decree 310. Up to this day, the accused does not know the reason for the penalty.

This regulation authorises the police to act as judge. That is to say, if the police consider someone has committed an offence, contempt of court for example, this Article applies (which includes payments between 3 and 5 thousand pesos). The decree deprives the accused of his right to apply to a tribunal where evidence has to be presented in public, and to the assistance of a lawyer.

A month later, Felix, vice president of the Leoncio Vidal Civil Command, was fined for misuse of a face mask (he used it under his nose), when he went to see his mother, who lives downstairs. The distance between the two homes is just one staircase. On the sidewalk, while he was already in the entranceway, he was stopped by four uniformed patrolmen who imposed the fine.That same day Perez Salazar had gone to a meeting of the opposition organisation, called because of his protest at the fine which he took to be a political reprimand for his activity.

This 9th of August, an official visited the activist in order to collect the fines imposed and Felix responded that he would not pay what he considered to be arbitrary impositions.

Now the activist is in danger of being imprisoned for the offence of non-compliance with the sanctions for his offences. The Tribunal may condemn him to six months deprivation of liberty. Felix may be summarily judged without benefit of a lawyer, just as has happened with other activists.

