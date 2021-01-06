There Are Lines in Sancti Spiritus for Everything

14ymedio, Havana, 25 December 2020 — The lines for everything have reached the affluent neighborhoods of the provincial capital of Sancti Spíritus. This photo was taken in the Los Olivos I neighborhood, where leaders and officials reside who had so far escaped risking their health in endless waits to get the basic products of life.

In this case, the exact reason why people are crowding is unclear. “This line has been going on for four days because, at some point, one of the leaders who lives here said that they were going to hold a giant fair in this little square and the line has been formed from that moment on,” explains a resident. “In Los Olivos I is where the best houses are and almost everything is perfect, so far,” adds the residents.

The people of Sancti Spiritus not only stand in line for several days to buy food. In the provincial capital, the shortage of liquefied gas has forced customers to line up for four to five days until a new supply arrives. Consumers are in a hurry because of the end of the year holidays are coming and because, as of January 1, the price of the 10 kilogram gas cylinder for sale outside of the ration market will go from 110 pesos to 213 because of the monetary unification.

