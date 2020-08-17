Cuban Police Detain the Reporter Esteban Rodriguez and Violate his Rights / Cubalex

Cubalex, 5 August 2020 — Esteban Lazaro Rodriguez, a reporter with the independent digital media ADN, was arrested at his home at 400 Calle Villegas, between Teniente Rey and Muralla, in Havana. The independent journalist was seized around 12:30 in the afternoon, on August 4th, 2020, by several plain clothes state officers, and also some in uniform, one of whom had the registered number 04220.

While he was being arrested, Rodriguez Lopez was recording on social media. He could be seen while he was being arbitrarily arrested by the officers. At no time did they show an arrest warrant or explain the reason for it.

The arrest was contested on August 4th before the Tribunal Provincial in Havana, by way of a constitutional application for Habeas Corpus, which is supposed to be resolved within 72 hours of its presentation.

According to information from family members, Rodriguez Lopez is in the Cotorro police station.

