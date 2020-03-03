AECID’s Cuban Website Hacked With Messages Against the Castro Brothers

14ymedio/EFE, Havana, 22 February 2020 — The Cuba Anonymous Group announced on Twitter this Sunday that it had accomplished a new hack, this time on the web page of the Physics Faculty of the University of Havana. Beginning in the morning, one could read on the digital site messages such as “Freedom for Cuba” and others saying “down with” Miguel Díaz-Canel and Raúl Castro.

Hours later, the web page remained out of service and now presents an “error” message to those who try to visit it. However, the YucaByte project managed to grab some screen captures while the intervention lasted. “We are anonymous, we are legion, we do not forgive, nor forget. Wait for us. Freedom for Cuba, down with Raúl, down with Díaz-Canel,” the group wrote.

“We are telling the dictatorship that we are here to stay, enough of lies and deceptions towards our people,” they added.

Last Thursday they hacked the web page of the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation (AECID), in Cuba and for some hours messages against Díaz-Canel and Fidel and Raúl Castro appeared.

“Fidel Castro is the greatest assassin the Cuban people have ever known,” at the top of the web page, along with phrases such as “we demand freedom,” and “down with the dictatorship.”

Responsibility for the attack was claimed by the Facebook account of “Anonymous Cuba Oficial,” a group previously unknown on the island, whose page on the social network was recently created and has only two posts.

“We decided to launch this attack against the Embassy of Spain in Cuba because of its support for the Cuban regime. If you support the communists and repressors you are our enemy,” the group wrote when it assumed responsibility for pirating the AECID website in Cuba.

Although it belongs to the Spanish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, this portal is administered from the local headquarters of the AECID in Havana, attached to the Spanish embassy.

“These are the articles that the people must read so that they know the truth, in the 21st century the internet has opened the eyes of many people,” added Anonymous Cuba in its message, in relation to the publications inserted to replace the original from the Cuban portal of AECID.

“Fidel sent for Che to be killed and all the Cuban people know that,” “Raúl Castro is a murderer” and “Down With Díaz-Canel (the current Cuban president) and the Castro regime” were other phrases that appeared for hours on the website, which is currently inactive.

The group said “this is only the beginning of what awaits them” and added: “You will not escape from our hands, we are there within your system and we know everything you do, every key you press, what pages you search on the Internet, all your secrets will be revealed.”

“Freedom for the people of Cuba and our brothers,” the message ended.

The Spanish Embassy and the AECID office in Havana have declined to comment on the attack and refer inquiries to the Office of Diplomatic Information of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Madrid.

This is not the first time that a digital site hosted on Cuban servers has suffered an attack. In May of last year the official newspaper Granma was hacked and on its cover photos of opponents were published being repressed by the police. The Alliance group claimed responsibility for that action and placed its logo on the cover of the official organ of the Communist Party next to Raúl Castro’s photo.

____________

COLLABORATE WITH OUR WORK: The 14ymedio team is committed to practicing serious journalism that reflects Cuba’s reality in all its depth. Thank you for joining us on this long journey. We invite you to continue supporting us by becoming a member of 14ymedio now. Together we can continue transforming journalism in Cuba.