A 23-Year-Old Cuban Shot to Death Trying to Enter the United States Illegally

14ymedio, Havana, 1 February 2021 — A Cuban immigrant who was shot while entering the United States illegally died Monday in a hospital in Hidalgo, Texas. The information was confirmed in a statement from Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and aired by Telemundo.

The television station spoke with the parents of the deceased, who was identified as Diomani Ramos Laurencio, 23.

According to the authorities, who are investigating the event, which occurred near the Hidalgo international bridge, with Ramos already in the United States. A federal agent responded to “a case of illegal entry into the country” and when trying to arrest the immigrants, he shot Ramos.

The young man was admitted to a local hospital, but died on Monday morning.

Until 2017, when then-President Barack Obama repealed the so-called wet-foot / dry-foot policy, Cubans crossing the U.S. border surrendered to immigration agents and were welcomed as refugees, but for the past four years, nationals of the Island must request political asylum and defend the request like any other immigrant from Central America or Mexico.

The U.S. borders with Mexico remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Thousands of Cubans and migrants of other nationalities wait in northern Mexico to seek asylum, or cross illegally to north.

