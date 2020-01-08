14ymedio’s Faces of 2019: Leinier Dominguez, Chess Player

14ymedio, Havana, 28 December 2019 — Leinier Domínguez, the great international Cuban chess master was born in Havana on September 23, 1983. He currently ranks eighth in the world by ELO score. Among his best performances are those at the 2004 Capablanca in Memoriam International Tournament, when he played for a 2808, and the fifth place he achieved in the 2004 Tripoli World Championship.

In July of this year, after winning the Sparkassen Chess-Meeting in Dortmund, Germany, he entered the top ten of the world rankings playing for the United States, an excellent return after two years of inactivity. Domínguez is an idol in the town Güines in Havana Province, where he was born, and in 2017 it was learned that he asked the Cuban chess authorities for a period of competitive inactivity to solve personal problems.

The National Commission and the National Institute of Sports Physical Education and Recreation (Inder) did not put any impediments in his way, but at the end of his break, the Grand Master did not appear for the call to participate in the Capablanca tournament, so he was excluded from the national preselection.

In December 2018 he went to the US Chess Federation, transferring from the Cuban institute for 3,500 euros and since then his career has continued to rise, closing a great 2019.

