Report on the Situation of Human Rights in Cuba: November 2022 / Cubalex

Cubalex, 27 December 2022 — The critical human rights situation in Cuba worsened during the month of November 2022. It was a period marked by the Cuba-United States bilateral negotiations, the municipal elections and the sinking of a boat with migrants in the municipality of Bahía Honda (Artemisa province).

Sustained state repression and the inability of the authorities to meet basic social needs such as the supply of electricity, medicine and food continue to be the main obstacles for Cuban citizens to have access to a decent life.

Cubalex recorded incidents in 13 provinces and 38 municipalities of the country, Havana, Matanzas and Santiago de Cuba being the territories with the highest number of victims nationwide. The practices applied by State agents, although mostly selective and individualized, involve entire families. The use of criminal law as an instrument of repression and criminalization of fundamental rights, mainly against human rights defenders, is the most frequently used measure. The use of practices that constitute serious violations of human rights and that are susceptible of being considered torture techniques, a national and international crime, was maintained.

You may download our monthly report here.

Translated by: Hombre de Paz