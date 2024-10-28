Cuban Political Prisoner Pedro Albert Sánchez on Hunger Strike in Havana / Cubalex

Cubalex, 25 October 2024 — Pedro Albert Sánchez, a 68-year-old Cuban political prisoner, is in a delicate state of health after starting a hunger strike on 20 October in Havana’s 1580 prison. This act of protest, motivated by the violence he denounces in the country, represents a serious risk to his physical health.

In a telephone call facilitated by Martí Noticias, Sánchez told his wife that he had stopped eating from Sunday night, after having survived for 39 days on provisions provided by his family. His health has been further damaged by an outbreak of flu in prison, which has given him a fever and a headache.

Albert Sánchez suffers from prostate cancer, a condition that aggravates his already fragile state of health, which has deteriorated due to previous hunger strikes and protest actions during the time he has been imprisoned. His family has been requesting extrapenal leave since May due to his delicate condition, but has yet to receive a response from the authorities.

Lack of adequate medical care, shortage of essential medicines, precarious living conditions in prison and insufficient food could cause a progressive deterioration in his health and aggravate his situation with further complications.

